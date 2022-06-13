STANTON — Private services for Raymond O. Wullschleger, 93, of Stanton will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Wullschleger died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
1929-2022
Raymond Otto was born Thursday, March 28, 1929, in Stanton County, to John and Gladys (Carey) Wullschleger. He graduated from Leigh High School.
Raymond serviced in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On March 28, 1953, Raymond married Betty Paulsen in Leigh. The couple was blessed with two children, Ronald and Nancy.
He farmed southwest of Stanton. Raymond was an avid Husker football fan and he enjoyed pheasant hunting.
He is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Betty; son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Barbara Wullschleger of Stanton; daughter Nancy Mills of Brewster, Kan.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother Kenneth Wullschleger of Los Angeles, Calif.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Betty and Orville Miller; and sister-in-law Jo Ann Wullschleger. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.