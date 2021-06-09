RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Raymond Veik, 88, of McLean will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph with inurnment at the Catholic Cemetery.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.
He died Dec. 10, 2020, Absarokee, Mont.
Raymond Veik was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Humphrey. He was the sixth of 11 children born to John and Johanna. He spent the majority of his childhood in McLean, graduating high school there in 1950. After high school, he drove truck, hauling livestock, for his brother-in-law, Kenny Backhaus.
In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, attached to the Airforce, where he served until 1955. After the service, he moved to Riverside, Calif., where his parents and younger siblings lived.
In September 1958, he married Arlene Bricker and had three children, Rodney, Sheila and Sandy. He worked for EL Yaeger for 38 years doing highway construction and had a weekend business he started, Ray’s Diesel Engines, where he installed diesel engines.
He was a loving and involved grandfather to eight grandkids and 14 great-grandkids. He loved watching his granddaughters play basketball and softball and grandsons race motorcycles. In his down time, he enjoyed restoring tractors and trucks, a hobby he was very good at. In their 62 years of marriage, Ray and Arlene split their time living between Nebraska, California and most recently, Montana. In the summer months, you would have found him mowing the community grass in his beloved town of McLean or working on his tractors and trucks in his heated shop.
He made a bucket list some years ago. During his 88 years, he was able to check every item off. A few of items included flying a B-17 airplane, driving a train and learning to play the organ. Ray’s favorite pastime was hosting family reunions at his home in Nebraska. He loved watching his family play basketball in his shop, volleyball and horseshoes in his lawn, and eat and laugh until the sun went down. Ray was never more alive than when he was surrounded by his family.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna; and brothers and sisters Richard, Bud, Wilma, Lois, Elaine, Jim, Lester and Lloyd.
He is survived by living siblings Jean and Larry; his wife, Arlene; his children, Rodney, Sheila (Steve) and Sandy; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A luncheon will follow the burial at the McLean Community Center.