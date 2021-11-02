NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders, U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Raymond Sivers died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.