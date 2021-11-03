You have permission to edit this article.
Raymond Sivers

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders and U.S. Navy Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Raymond Sivers died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1926-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk, NE Facebook page.

Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers was born Sept. 26, 1926, on his grandfather Sivers’ homestead south of Newman Grove to Carl and Fannie (Lymath) Sivers. He was baptized on Sept. 11, 1927. He graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1943.

On Nov. 4, 1943, Ray joined the U.S. Navy. He spent 18 months in The Philippines in the Asiatic Pacific area as a (RM3C) radio man 3rd class. He was honorably discharged on May 23, 1946.

He met Joan McManigal in Omaha, and the couple married married on Aug. 1, 1947, in Newman Grove. Ray and Joan lived in Omaha, and he worked for the railroad. They moved back to Newman Grove in 1948, and he worked as a mechanic. He worked in Osceola and Albion International until they moved to Norfolk in 1964. He then worked at the Norfolk Post Office until he retired in 1987.

Ray’s second career after retirement was woodworking. He made things for his family, especially Post-Office banks. Ray was very talented and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity, helped with Good Neighbors, Meals on Wheels, playing cards, enjoyed going to North Carolina to visit their daughter and Cornhusker football. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, church council, usher, communion set up and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.

Survivors include his spouse of 74 years, Joan Sivers of Norfolk; children Lorinda (Steen) Richard of Lawndale, N.C., Jolene (Gene) Buss of Pierce and Steve (Dawn) Sivers of Pierce; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fannie; a brother, Alfred (Marie) Sivers; sister Ethel (Earl) Schmidt; and two siblings in infancy, Sophie and Oscar.

The organist will be Steve Reinke playing congregational hymns “In The Garden,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Casketbearers will be Tom Buss, Tim Buss, Neil Sivers, Scott Richard, Brian Finn, Curtis Hinrichs and Shawn Nielsen. Honorary casketbearers will be Amy Richard, Wendi Buss, Kari Buss, Beth Buss, Jessica Sivers, Jessica Sivers, Abigail Richard, Deacon Richard, Billy Barrett, Hailey Buss, Tristen Buss, Morgen Buss, Trey Buss Hannah Sivers, Tayler Hinrichs, Amanda Nielsen, Leo Hinrichs and Wren Nielsen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

