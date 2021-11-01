You have permission to edit this article.
Raymond Sivers

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Raymond Sivers died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jerry Vaughn

Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legi…

Jerry Konopasek

Jerry Konopasek

VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

Arland Gross

Arland Gross

MADISON —  Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Arland Gross died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Madison.

Jennifer Norman

Jennifer Norman

NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Jerry Vaughn

Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with mili…

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory “Greg” Allen Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Norfolk Ave., with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemet…

Myron Paulsen

Myron Paulsen

BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Michael Thress

Michael Thress

NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairgrounds Building in Neligh. Private burial will be at the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

