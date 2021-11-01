NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Raymond Sivers died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Arland Gross died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with mili…
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory “Greg” Allen Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Norfolk Ave., with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemet…
BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairgrounds Building in Neligh. Private burial will be at the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.