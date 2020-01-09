NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Raymond Schroeter, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Lincoln.
Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2020
Raymond was born on March 28, 1928, in Durango, Mexico, to Gustav and Martha (Leder) Schroeter. He attended Green Garden Parochial School of rural Madison.
Raymond was united in marriage to Marilyn Voborny on Oct. 15, 1951, in South Dakota. To this union, five children were born.
Raymond farmed for the majority of his life, but as a young man, he worked construction in South Dakota and drove a milk truck for Grape and Sons of Boone, Neb. In his later years, he worked for Niewohner Farms of Albion. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
He enjoyed gardening, plus raising puppies and chickens and also enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing horseshoes, euchre and was shuffleboard king with Richard Krueger.
He enjoyed taking family trips to the Burwell Rodeo and loved the song “The Yellow Rose of Texas.”
Raymond is survived by his spouse, Marilyn of Newman Grove; his children, Rita (David) Kaul of Kearney, Arlene Gettert of Kansas City, Kan., Dan (Peg) Schroeter of Albion, Dave (Donna) Schroeter of Newman Grove and Greg (Kim) Schroeter of Humphrey; along with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Johnson of Newman Grove; and a brother, Oscar (Kay) Schroeter of Chandler, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Martha Schroeter; his brothers and sisters, Otto Schroeter, Irma Sunderman, Ida Jons, Helen Bickley, Paul Schroeter, Arnold Schroeter and Betty Anderson; two infant daughters, Kristi Marie and Nancy Lyn; and a son-in-law, Duane Gettert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in Newman Grove.