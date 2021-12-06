You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond Prothman

Raymond Prothman

ALBION — Services for Raymond A. Prothman, 95, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church.

Raymond Prothman died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

1926-2021

Raymond Albert Prothman was born on Jan. 20, 1926, in Cedar Rapids to Albert and Pauline (Borer) Prothman. He was number six of 11 children. He received his early education to eighth grade at School District 47 by Primrose and received his G.E.D. in 1971.

Ray was a veteran of World War II, serving from 1944 to 1946. He was on the Queen Mary when it sailed to England. He was on the Siegfried Line in Germany. He was honorably discharged from the service on June 21, 1946.

He was united in marriage to Clareen Nienaber on June 21, 1949, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. To this union, 10 children were born: Judy, Jane, Lori, Daniel, Carol, David, Arlene, Nancy, Donna and Elaine. They lived and farmed by Lindsay until 1956. After that, they moved to Albion, where they reside on the family farm.

He was a lifetime farmer, bowler and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people at White Star filling station. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He loved sharing stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor for his service during World War II.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Clareen; two sons, Daniel (Jackie) and David (Jane), both of Albion; five daughters, Jane (Mike) Roesler of Malcolm, Lori (Steve) Wagner of Pierce, Carol Kotas of Wilber, Arlene (Scott) Neidhardt of Albion, Nancy (Dale) Gasper of Columbus; son-in-law Bob (Betty) Anderson of Fremont; and a sister, Mildred Preister of Lindsay. Ray had 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; three daughters, Judy and Elaine Prothman and Donna Anderson; a son-in-law, Roger Kotas; a great-granddaughter, Hope Albrecht; his sisters, Elizabeth and Martha Prothman, Alberta Cremer, Josephine Wolfe, Rose Schwenke and Rita Ramaeker; three brothers, Harold, Edward and Joe Prothman; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Leonard Mahlendorf

Leonard Mahlendorf

NORFOLK — Services for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard Mahlendorf died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Lois Jech

Lois Jech

WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Luella Rathke

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

LeRoy Evans

LeRoy Evans

PENDER — Services for LeRoy W. Evans, 90, Temecula, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Gary Appel

Gary Appel

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gary A. Appel, 68, Hoskins, will be at a later date.

Mary Kneifl

Mary Kneifl

LAUREL — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Mary Kneifl died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Donald Bergman

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara