ALBION — Services for Raymond A. Prothman, 95, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church.
Raymond Prothman died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1926-2021
Raymond Albert Prothman was born on Jan. 20, 1926, in Cedar Rapids to Albert and Pauline (Borer) Prothman. He was number six of 11 children. He received his early education to eighth grade at School District 47 by Primrose and received his G.E.D. in 1971.
Ray was a veteran of World War II, serving from 1944 to 1946. He was on the Queen Mary when it sailed to England. He was on the Siegfried Line in Germany. He was honorably discharged from the service on June 21, 1946.
He was united in marriage to Clareen Nienaber on June 21, 1949, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. To this union, 10 children were born: Judy, Jane, Lori, Daniel, Carol, David, Arlene, Nancy, Donna and Elaine. They lived and farmed by Lindsay until 1956. After that, they moved to Albion, where they reside on the family farm.
He was a lifetime farmer, bowler and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people at White Star filling station. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He loved sharing stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor for his service during World War II.
Ray is survived by his spouse, Clareen; two sons, Daniel (Jackie) and David (Jane), both of Albion; five daughters, Jane (Mike) Roesler of Malcolm, Lori (Steve) Wagner of Pierce, Carol Kotas of Wilber, Arlene (Scott) Neidhardt of Albion, Nancy (Dale) Gasper of Columbus; son-in-law Bob (Betty) Anderson of Fremont; and a sister, Mildred Preister of Lindsay. Ray had 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; three daughters, Judy and Elaine Prothman and Donna Anderson; a son-in-law, Roger Kotas; a great-granddaughter, Hope Albrecht; his sisters, Elizabeth and Martha Prothman, Alberta Cremer, Josephine Wolfe, Rose Schwenke and Rita Ramaeker; three brothers, Harold, Edward and Joe Prothman; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.