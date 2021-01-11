Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Private services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.
He died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Raymond Carl was born on March 21, 1928, on the family farm near Crofton to George and Emma (Einneman) Poppe. He was raised with his two brothers, Ewald George and John Henry Poppe. Ray was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic church in 1954 by Father Bernard Westermann.
Ray went through the eighth grade at New Home Country School. He stayed at home and farmed with his dad, his Uncle Carl, and his brother, John, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 28, 1951, and served until Feb. 21, 1953. He went overseas to Germany and later was in the reserves until April 4, 1957.
Ray married JoAnn E. Foxhoven on June 8, 1955, in Constance. They farmed, raising cattle, hogs and grain. Ray continued his passion of farming until 2015 when his health prevented him from having an active role.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Ray liked to tinker on an old Model “A” truck he owned.
Ray is survived by his spouse, JoAnn of Crofton; four children, Arlen (Peggy) Poppe of Crofton, Cindy (Joe) Kollars of Crofton, Alan (Donna) Poppe of Crofton and Lori (Kevin) Tramp of Crofton; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ewald (Shirley) Poppe of Crofton; and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Poppe of Crofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Bobby Drotzmann and Chad Poppe; and a brother, John Poppe.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Jason Drotzmann, Kelly Drotzmann, Brent Drotzmann, Travis Poppe, Cassie Mueller, Joey Tramp, Lindsay Peterson and Megan Dreesen. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Drotzmann and Chad Poppe.