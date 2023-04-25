NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Raymond Oberle died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Stanton Health Care in Stanton.
Tags
In other news
LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Gordon Hansen, 90, of Dixon are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.