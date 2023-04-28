 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Raymond Oberle died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Stanton Health Care in Stanton.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1924-2023

Raymond G. Oberle, son of Claude and Celia (Stoikes) Oberle, was born Oct. 3, 1924, at Verdigre. He attended country school by Verdigre through the eighth grade but quit to help his dad on the farm, and later got his GED.

Ray was married to Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle on Nov. 19, 1952, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage and had seven children: Dwight, Gail, Don, Karen, Keith, Amy and Brian.

Ray and Lois lived on a farm near Wausa for five years and Scottsbluff for two years before moving to Norfolk in 1960. They raised crops and livestock, and Ray drove truck for Schwartzkopf Trucking in Scottsbluff. When they moved to Norfolk, he worked for Madison County as a road grader and then started working for the Nebraska Department of Roads in 1961.

Later, he became and remained head of the department of roads striping crew, which he enjoyed until retirement in 1993. Post-retirement work included driving for Enterprise for 17 years and G. M. Motors and helping his son at Navigator buses.

Ray enjoyed old tractors and tinkering on them, while reminiscing about using a horse and mule team on Grandpa Nick’s farm in Knox County. He said back then farmers planted rows 40 inches apart for the horses to walk through and far enough for the corn to be picked by hand. He enjoyed playing cards (pitch) with family and at the Norfolk Senior Center for years.

Ray and Lois traveled the United States in their RV and took several grandchildren each year on vacation with them. He was very mechanical and well-read.

He was a member of Sacred Heart parish in Norfolk and attended church regularly. He died at the age of 98 at Stanton Health Center.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle of Norfolk; children Dwight (Connie) Oberle, Don (Susan) Oberle, Karen (Oberle) and Byron Kalin, Amy (Oberle) and Jeff Steffen, all of Norfolk, Gail (Oberle) and Dean Talbott of Hoskins, Keith Oberle of Beatrice and Brian (Xiaojuan Liu) Oberle of Walnut Creek, Calif.; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren plus two on-the-way; brother-in-law Ben Straatmeyer of Niobrara; sister-in-law Rosalie Oberle of Stockton and Yuma, Calif.; cousins Lorraine Calhoun of Black River Falls, Wis., LaVonne DeCrona of Reno, Nev., and Rosalie (John) Vondracek of Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews plus grands.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Celia Oberle; mother-in-law and father-in-law John and Lydia Burkhardt; siblings Roland Oberle, Beatrice Wulf and Duane Oberle; in-laws Verena (Thunker) Oberle, Carl Wulf, Jack and Kay Burkhardt, and Carol and Joe Pishel; grandchildren Laura Talbott and Samuel Steffen; and several cousins and relatives.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

