SPENCER, Iowa — Services for Raymond Muller, 104, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Warner Chapel in Spencer, Iowa. The Rev. Tim Frasher will officiate. Military services will be by Glen Pedersen Post 1 American Legion. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Spencer, Iowa, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Raymond Muller died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
1917-2021
Raymond Henry Muller, the son of Otto and Matilda (Kruse) Muller, was born Aug. 5, 1917 in Norfolk. His childhood years were spent in Norfolk, where he received his education, graduating in 1936. After his schooling, he worked for the railroad for one summer, until moving to Idaho and Oregon and becoming an itinerant worker, harvesting potatoes, onions and peaches. He traveled by hitchhiking and freight trains, which was common in those days.
He returned to Norfolk and then entered the military and served with the U.S. Army during World War II from April 1942 until his honorable discharge in January of 1946. Then he began his college career at Norfolk Junior College and then attended the University of Nebraska, where he received his business administration degree in January of 1950.
He was employed by Securities Acceptance of Omaha in Spencer, Iowa. After one year, he was transferred to Norfolk. He married Patricia Cowan in June of 1951. Throughout his career he was transferred to the communities of Rapid City, S.D., Rock Springs, Wyo., Topeka, Kan., Yankton, S.D., and again to Norfolk. He retired after 26 years and then moved to Spencer in 1976 so Pat could join her family in their business, Ellerbroek’s. He worked in the office at Shine Brothers until retiring for a second time in 1991.
He was also active in his communities in the AAU Weightlifting Association, golfing, Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Spencer Lion’s Club and the VFW and American Legion. He was also an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer.
He passed away at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 104.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia in November of 2020; his son, Ted in early childhood and his brother, Erdman.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Lee of Ankeny, Iowa, one stepson, Brandon (Annie) Highstreet of Okoboji; his daughter, Kylie (Damon) Jackson of Johnston, Iowa, and their children: Sidney and Peyton; daughter Shyla (John) Christensen of Norfolk, and their children, Jayda and Ayden; son, Dan (Lyn) of Gainesville, Ga., and his daughter, Brittany of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,; and son, Greg (Sheryl) of Fairburn, Ga., and his children; Tim Muller of Ankeny, Iowa; Ecaterina (Josuee) Lynn of Portland, Ore.; daughter, Dakota, Muller of Atlanta, Ga., and daughter, Jozie Muller of Fairburn, Ga.; other relatives and friends.