MADISON — Services for Raymond D. “Crazy Ray” Maixner, 77, Madison, will be at a later date.

Raymond Maixner died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home in Madison.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2021

Raymond David “Crazy Ray” Maixner was born on Sept. 15, 1943, in Ravenna, to John and Rose (Sorenson). He was educated at Ravenna Public School.

Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 30, 1963, and served until Oct. 29, 1967. Ray served in the Vietnam War.

Ray chose many career paths, including over-the-road truck driver, farm hand in Taylor, mechanic for the Cedar Rapids Co-op from 1996 to 1999, and finally finding his passion owning and operating Crazy Ray’s Service in Belgrade from 1999 to 2013, when he retired.

Ray was an avid professional wrestling fan and could always be found watching WWE. Ray had a passion for dirt track racing and stock car racing.

Ray owned and raced several cars from 1996 to 1999, No. 96 at the Albion racetrack.

Ray was a volunteer firefighter for the Belgrade Rural Fire Department, which he enjoyed very much.

Ray also enjoyed his “Lil Bit” semi truck that he took all over Nebraska to county fairs and car shows.

Ray’s compassion and adventurous lifestyle led him to make many lifelong friends within every community he called home. Ray will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

He married Bettie Maixner on June 15, 1988, in Oklahoma City, Okla. They eventually settled in Belgrade in 1995 and lived there until 2015, when they moved to the Madison and Norfolk area. They were married for 33 years.

Ray spent the last several years of his life fighting cancer. Ray fought a tough and courageous battle. Even on his worst days, he worried more about his spouse, Bettie, than he did himself.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Bettie Maixner of Madison; sisters Marietta (Dean) Daake and Esther Glinsmann; children Ramona (Mike) Santee, Shannon (Steve) Tilley, Misty, Butch Maixner, Tina (Ross) Bartlett, Pamela (Mark) Lowery; 19 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Maixner; brothers Jack and Frank Maixner; sisters Roseline Wolf and Ellen Kozel; brothers-in-law Jim Wolf, Duane Glinsmann and Jim Kozel; sisters-in-law Edna Maixner and Ann Maixner; daughters Christina Stroud and Amber Razmun; grandson Daniel Lowery; and mother-in-law Dorothy Gourley.

In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to 304 N. Nebraska, P.O. Box 577, Madison, NE 68748.

