Raymond Jacobsen

WINSIDE — Private family services for Ray Jacobsen, 75, of Winside were held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Winside.
He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home
1945-2020
Raymond Joseph Jacobsen was born March 1, 1945, at Laurel to Jens and Ingeborg (Bach) Jacobsen. He attended school in Laurel. Ray served in the United States Navy from July 12, 1967, until his discharge on July 17, 1973.
Ray married Judy Brader on Nov. 10, 1973, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. They lived in Norfolk until moving to Winside. Ray and Judy purchased the Winside Meat Locker in 1974. The couple operated the business as Ray’s Locker until selling the business in 1996.
Ray is survived by his son, Jeff (Britany) Jacobsen of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; two grandchildren, Austin and Hailey, and a granddaughter due in June; five brothers, Dick (Irene) Jacobsen of Lakewood, Colo., Morris Jacobsen of Laurel, Jim Jacobsen of Coleridge, Don (Oma) Jacobsen of Hartington and Mike (Cathie) Jacobsen of Sioux City, Iowa; father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Janice Brader of Norfolk; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donna Jacobsen of Wayne, Patricia Florine of Chapin, S.C., Larry Brader of Winside and Deb (Dan) Schmidt of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judy in 2008; son Scott in 2012; brothers Chris Jacobsen, Duaine Jacobsen, Leonard Jacobsen and Harvey Jacobsen; infant twin sisters, Judy and Julia; sisters Shirley (Loren) Keifer and Ruby (Henry) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jacobsen and Vicki Jacobsen; and brother-in-law Bill Brader.