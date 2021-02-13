Raymond Henzlik

Dr. Raymond Eugene “Gene” Henzlik, 94, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Morrison Woods Healthcare Center.
1926-2021
He was born Dec. 26, 1926, in Casper, Wyoming, the son of William H. and Adeline Adele (Brown) Henzlik, and as a child, moved to Norfolk.
Ray was a graduate of Northeast Nebraska Community College, and had won a full-ride Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he completed his BS degree in 1948, his MS in 1952, and his Ph.D. in Zoology in 1960. Ray completed a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship at Cornell University. Prior to attending graduate school, he had taught biology and chemistry at York High School, where he met his wife-to-be, Wilma.
Ray was the science education superintendent at the University of Nebraska Teachers College and taught biology and chemistry at the Omaha North High School. He instructed biology at Nebraska Wesleyan University, was an assistant professor of zoology and biology at University of Nebraska and professor of physiology at Texas A &M University. At Ball State University he was assistant professor of biology, associate professor of physiology, full professor of physiology and taught many of his favorites: anatomy, zoology, embryology and endocrinology. He taught at Ball State University from 1962 until retiring as professor emeritus in 1995. His memberships include many educational and philanthropic, including Who’s Who World, Who’s Who America, Who’s Who Midwest, American Men and Women in Science, Mensa Society, Sigma Xi, Phi Delta Kappa Honoraries, American Association for Advancement of Science, volunteer screening for the American Diabetes Association, Indiana Academy of Science, Alumni Association at University of Nebraska, Alumni Association of Cornell University and the Alumni Association of Ball State University.
As a professor, Ray meticulously taught each course so that the students would have as much knowledge of physiology as possible, especially so that his students, many future doctors, nurses, medical technologists, teachers, physical therapists and clinical laboratory scientists, would be able to directly apply their knowledge to saving lives via practice and education. In those days, for example, students needed to learn how to manually calculate medicine doses, which was critical to any patient’s well-being.
When Ray arrived at Ball State University in 1962, there was a single Department of Science. When the science department split into several departments, Ray became instrumental as one of the five original faculty members of the Department of Physiology and Health Science, designing the physiology science laboratories and many of the course outlines/content.
In 1979, through Ball State’s study abroad program, Ray went to Ramstein Army and Rheine Maine Air Force Bases in Germany, to teach his core courses to American GIs stationed there. Wife Wilma was able to accompany him and teach, as well.
Throughout his tenure at Ball State University, Ray did research at many U.S. universities and continued publishing.
After retirement, Ray became a member of the Association of Life-Long Learners, vacationed in Arizona, and participated in Elder Hostels around the country. He was a landlord with rentals around Muncie, as well as in Sun City West, Arizona.
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Watts; four grandchildren, Thomas Henzlik Watts, Ryan Michael Watts, Andrea Jo Erin Watts (fiancé Eric Raslich) and Victoria Potter Henzlik; half brother Donald E. Henzlik (wife Barbara); half sister Kathy Anderson (husband John); stepbrother James Busse; nine nieces; and 13 nephews
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Wilma (Bartels) Henzlik; his son, Randall Eugene Henzlik; son-in-law Michael Roeger Watts; parents William H. Henzlik and Adeline Adele Henzlik Wolff; brother William C. (Peggy) Henzlik; stepfather Rudolph H. Wolff; stepmother Mary V. (Walsh Busse) Henzlik; sister-in-law Lila Bartels (John) McVay; brother-in-law L.L. (Constance) Bartels; and stepsiblings Patricia (James) Bennett and Patricia Busse.
Family and family friends are invited for Ray’s short committal service in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. Daughter Nancy has postponed Ray’s Memorial service due to the weather and to give folks the peace of mind of there possibly being a higher percentage of pandemic vaccinations completed. Memorial services will be held at a future date, to be announced, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave., Muncie, Indiana 47304, with the Rev. Matthew Carder of Commonway Church of Muncie officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Raymond E. Henzlik Scholarship Physiology Fund, at Ball State University, 2000 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47306; University of Nebraska, Lincoln, The Henzlik College of Education, 1010 Lincoln Mall Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508; and Northeast Nebraska Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.