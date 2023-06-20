Raymond Hegert Jr.

HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.
Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
LAUREL — Mary McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Vetera…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..
WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Services for William “Bill” Huwaldt, 87, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
