NORFOLK — Memorial services for Raymond D. “Ray” Hansen, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Raymond Hansen died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2023
Raymond Dean was born June 29, 1929, in Stanton, to Otto and Nina (Taylor) Hansen. He attended school in Stanton, graduating from Stanton High School in 1948.
He married Delores Kominek on July 24, 1951.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed in Alaska for part of that time. After being discharged in 1953, Ray returned home to the family farm in Stanton, where he and Delores lived for two years before moving to Norfolk and starting his 32-year career with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads.
He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, car races, his polka music and dancing. He collected anything and everything. Ray was friendly and loved being around people; to him, there was no such thing as a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t met yet.
Left to cherish Ray’s memory are his spouse of 72 years, Delores Hansen; son Steven Hansen of Norfolk; daughters Denise (Mark) Borgmann of Lincoln and Vicky Wiedeman of Norfolk; sister Myrna Neisius of Norfolk; grandchildren Audra (Tim) Kruse, Amanda Peters, Amber (Tommy) Hansen-Moore, Jennifer (Dustin) McLaughlin, Annette Hansen, Nicole Peck (Dallas Mettler), Dezarae Hansen, Krystal Hansen, Andrew Wiedeman (Becca Armstrong), Kasey Hansen and Tia Hansen; nine great-grandchildren; and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Nina Hansen; sons Keith and Jeff Hansen; brother Norman Hansen; sister Arlene Posvar and nephew Dennis Neisius.
