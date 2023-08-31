 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond Hansen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Raymond D. “Ray” Hansen, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Raymond Hansen died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2023

Raymond Dean was born June 29, 1929, in Stanton, to Otto and Nina (Taylor) Hansen. He attended school in Stanton, graduating from Stanton High School in 1948.

He married Delores Kominek on July 24, 1951.

Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed in Alaska for part of that time. After being discharged in 1953, Ray returned home to the family farm in Stanton, where he and Delores lived for two years before moving to Norfolk and starting his 32-year career with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads.

He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, car races, his polka music and dancing. He collected anything and everything. Ray was friendly and loved being around people; to him, there was no such thing as a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t met yet.

Left to cherish Ray’s memory are his spouse of 72 years, Delores Hansen; son Steven Hansen of Norfolk; daughters Denise (Mark) Borgmann of Lincoln and Vicky Wiedeman of Norfolk; sister Myrna Neisius of Norfolk; grandchildren Audra (Tim) Kruse, Amanda Peters, Amber (Tommy) Hansen-Moore, Jennifer (Dustin) McLaughlin, Annette Hansen, Nicole Peck (Dallas Mettler), Dezarae Hansen, Krystal Hansen, Andrew Wiedeman (Becca Armstrong), Kasey Hansen and Tia Hansen; nine great-grandchildren; and his many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Nina Hansen; sons Keith and Jeff Hansen; brother Norman Hansen; sister Arlene Posvar and nephew Dennis Neisius.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Carol Doorlag

Carol Doorlag

WAYNE — Services for Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Alan Kitto Sr.

Alan Kitto Sr.

SANTEE — Services for the Rev. Alan Kitto Sr., 90, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs Jr., Sam Kitto and Wendell Archambeau will officiate.

Tamara Webb

Tamara Webb

WAYNE — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” Webb, 58, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

Raymond Hansen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Raymond D. “Ray” Hansen, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army Nationa…

Christyl Kelly

Christyl Kelly

O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.

Genevieve Hodge

Genevieve Hodge

NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Genevieve Hodge died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton.

Ronald Forslund

Ronald Forslund

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate.

Paul Hoar

Paul Hoar

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Paul L. Hoar, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara