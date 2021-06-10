Raymond Dartmann

COLUMBUS — Services for Raymond J. Dartmann, 83, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
He died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.
1937-2021
Raymond J. Dartmann was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Norfolk to Bernard and Mary (Eggerling) Dartmann. He grew up in Creighton and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in 1955. Ray enjoyed baseball and played on the 1955 state high school champion team at Creighton. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1956–1960. In 1976, he moved to Genoa where he began his employment at Lindsay Manufacturing. Ray moved to Platte Center where he lived for 15 years before moving to Columbus in 2002.
He is survived by son Steven Dartmann of Wahoo; daughter Jan (Ken) Cook of Monroe; son Jerome (Shelley) Dartmann of Omaha; daughter Rebecca (Scott) Yates of Clarksville, Mo.; son Marlin Dartmann of Sioux Falls, S.D.; son Thomas Dartmann of Monroe; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; exwife Janice Dartmann; son Roger Dartmann; brothers Leo Dartmann and Joe Dartmann; and sisters Bernadine Dartmann, Helen Bullock and Dolores Wollsclager.
