Ray Weaver Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, were Saturday, May 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date.

He died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1939-2021

Born March 21, 1939, in Bloomfield, Ray was the son of Raymond Sr. and Helen (Schuett) Weaver. He attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School.

He married Betty (Ainsworth) on Feb. 27, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple lived in Aberdeen, S.D., for three years, and he began his sales career starting with Barton Salt Company.

Ray and Betty then moved back to Norfolk, and he continued his sales career for Metz Bread Company for 30 years. Ray later owned and operated Weaver’s Liquor Store in Norfolk for 10 years. He then worked for Advantage Sales and Marketing for six years before retiring in 2011.

Ray enjoyed watching Cornhusker basketball, football and volleyball. Ray had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and family. Ray enjoyed taking care of yard work, as well as his golf game. Most family and friends knew Ray as “Chicken Legs.”

Survivors include his spouse, Betty Weaver of Norfolk; children Steve (Sue) Weaver of Norfolk, Stephanie (Tony) Widhalm of Parker, Colo., and Mandy (Randy) Olson of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren: Melissa, Hollie, Nick, Alex, Mackenzie, Mallory, Nate, Garrett, Trevor, Keara and Kendyl; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Helen, and a brother, Gary.

Jordan Miller will provide music for the service. Casketbearers will be Nate Widhalm, Garrett Widhalm, Gary Weaver Jr., Jim McCarville, Ross Fundus and Terry Beltz.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

