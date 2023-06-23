HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. July 23 with a 6 p.m. vigil service at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue at the church, one hour prior to services.
Ray Hegert Jr. died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Senior Living in Lincoln.