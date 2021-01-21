You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ray Haddock

Ray Haddock

NORFOLK — Private services for Ray L. Haddock, 85, Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

1935-2021

Ray Loyd Haddock passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at 6:05 a.m. at the Antelope Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Ray Loyd Haddock was born in rural Hooker, Okla., on Nov. 3, 1935, to Randal Haddock and Ada Pearl (Marteney) Haddock. He went to rural school in Hooker and then the family moved to Two Buttes, Colo., when he was 12. There, he finished school, graduating from Two Buttes High School in 1954.

Ray then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada, graduating in 1958. After graduation, he moved to Colorado where he worked before moving to Columbus in 1960. There, he met his spouse, Carolyn Marie Koch.

Ray married Carolyn Marie Koch on June 18, 1961. Their union was blessed with one son and four daughters.

Ray worked as a machine maintenance tech at Dale Electronics and later as a jury-man carpenter, during which time he served as president and secretary of his local union.

After a severe back injury, he got his computer-aided drafting degree and worked for 10 years in that field before retiring. Ray retired in 1999, and the family moved to Stanton before landing in Norfolk in 2013.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Randal Haddock; his mother, Ada Haddock; brothers Thomas Haddock, Delmer Haddock and Ivan Haddock; and a sister-in-law, Paula Haddock.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Carolyn Haddock of Norfolk; son Joel (Nancy Rodier) Haddock of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter Sheryl Haddock of Norfolk; daughter Rhonda (Terry) Otto of Lincoln; daughter Vicki Haddock of Neligh; daughter Elizabeth Anderson of Columbus; son-in-law Todd Bergman; and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ray’s joy in life was spending time with his children and his grandchildren: Trever, Hunter and Aleesha Bergman, Audrey (Caleb) Friesen and Alex, Ryan and Nicole Otto.

He also is survived by his brother, Neal Haddock of Ulysses, Kan.; a brother, Alvin (Bessie) Haddock of Bayfield, Colo.; a sister, Oma McKitrick of Pueblo West, Colo.; a brother, Laroy (Rose) of Two Buttes, Colo.; a sister, Becky (Gary) Prewett of Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother, Fred (Doris) Haddock of Pueblo, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Lisa (Delmar) Haddock of San Diego, Calif.; a brother, Kenny Haddock of Two Buttes, Colo.; and many nephews and nieces.

Ray was quiet, kind and humble, always being supportive to those who needed him. He never complained and was respected as a man of deep faith. His stories and his spirit will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Helyn Wakeley

Helyn Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Helyn Wakeley, 93, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

June Lange

June Lange

BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Helen McCart

Helen McCart

O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, were at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lawrence McGowan

Lawrence McGowan

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lawrence McGowan, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

June Lange

BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Kathryn Kathol

Kathryn Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

John Kaul

John Kaul

WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Ray Haddock

Ray Haddock

NORFOLK — Private services for Ray L. Haddock, 85, Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Travis Gardner

Travis Gardner

PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara