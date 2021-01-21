Ray Haddock

NORFOLK — Private services for Ray L. Haddock, 85, Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1935-2021
Ray Loyd Haddock passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at 6:05 a.m. at the Antelope Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Ray Loyd Haddock was born in rural Hooker, Okla., on Nov. 3, 1935, to Randal Haddock and Ada Pearl (Marteney) Haddock. He went to rural school in Hooker and then the family moved to Two Buttes, Colo., when he was 12. There, he finished school, graduating from Two Buttes High School in 1954.
Ray then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada, graduating in 1958. After graduation, he moved to Colorado where he worked before moving to Columbus in 1960. There, he met his spouse, Carolyn Marie Koch.
Ray married Carolyn Marie Koch on June 18, 1961. Their union was blessed with one son and four daughters.
Ray worked as a machine maintenance tech at Dale Electronics and later as a jury-man carpenter, during which time he served as president and secretary of his local union.
After a severe back injury, he got his computer-aided drafting degree and worked for 10 years in that field before retiring. Ray retired in 1999, and the family moved to Stanton before landing in Norfolk in 2013.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Randal Haddock; his mother, Ada Haddock; brothers Thomas Haddock, Delmer Haddock and Ivan Haddock; and a sister-in-law, Paula Haddock.
Ray is survived by his spouse, Carolyn Haddock of Norfolk; son Joel (Nancy Rodier) Haddock of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter Sheryl Haddock of Norfolk; daughter Rhonda (Terry) Otto of Lincoln; daughter Vicki Haddock of Neligh; daughter Elizabeth Anderson of Columbus; son-in-law Todd Bergman; and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ray’s joy in life was spending time with his children and his grandchildren: Trever, Hunter and Aleesha Bergman, Audrey (Caleb) Friesen and Alex, Ryan and Nicole Otto.
He also is survived by his brother, Neal Haddock of Ulysses, Kan.; a brother, Alvin (Bessie) Haddock of Bayfield, Colo.; a sister, Oma McKitrick of Pueblo West, Colo.; a brother, Laroy (Rose) of Two Buttes, Colo.; a sister, Becky (Gary) Prewett of Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother, Fred (Doris) Haddock of Pueblo, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Lisa (Delmar) Haddock of San Diego, Calif.; a brother, Kenny Haddock of Two Buttes, Colo.; and many nephews and nieces.
Ray was quiet, kind and humble, always being supportive to those who needed him. He never complained and was respected as a man of deep faith. His stories and his spirit will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.