Ray Flesner

FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Foster.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2021
Mr. Flesner died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital surrounded by his family.
Ray Lee Flesner was born on Aug. 23, 1935, at home to Bernard Albert and Tollie Lee (Pierce) Flesner. He was baptized on April 1, 1945, at Crawford Valley Church. He attended elementary school in Antelope County and graduated from Pierce Public School in 1952 at the age of 16. He farmed for two years while waiting to turn 18 and enlist in the U.S. Army. He was on active duty from 1954 to 1956 and was honorably discharged.
He married Marilyn Uttecht on Aug. 23, 1958, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. To this union were born three children: Carmen, Kevin and Candace (Candy).
After being discharged from the Army, he worked as a mechanic in Norfolk, and then was employed at Pender for a farmer who raised feeder cattle. Once married, he worked at Simpson’s Construction and then started a lifelong career in farming which included a dairy operation that Ray and Marilyn ran for 23 years.
Ray loved the Lord, his country and his family. He served as elder and other various positions at church and led the youth group. He loved to farm, hunt, play cards, bowl and dance. In his later years, much to his surprise, he found he liked the game of golf.
He especially enjoyed the 11 winters he and Marilyn spent in Surprise, Ariz., making new friends and enjoying activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard, pool volleyball and dancing to live music at the Tiki Bar.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Marilyn Flesner of Pierce; son Kevin (Cindy) Flesner of Pierce; daughter Candy Timmerman and Joe Lengyel of Norfolk; son-in-law John (Brooke) Halsey of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Jared Halsey and fiancée Tam Vogt, Adam Halsey, Trenton Halsey and fiancée Kayla Grimm, Joshua Flesner, Lucas Flesner, Alek (Jacy) Flesner, Stephanie (Mike) Anderson, Ben (Brittney) Timmerman; three step-grandchildren, Nicolle (Blake) Mosel, Saige Francis and fiancé Jake Rowlett, Summer Francis; eight great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; siblings Sharon (Jim) Riedel, Betty Matuska and Ronnie Flesner; sisters-in-law Helen Flesner, Darlene Flesner, Carolyn Noelle and David Scott; brothers-in-law Dick Ferris, Merle (Shanda) Uttecht, LeRoy Uttecht, Lowell (Kathy) Uttecht and Dwaine (Pat) Uttecht; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Art and Elizabeth Uttecht; daughter Carmen Halsey; siblings Howard Flesner, Dorothy (Darrell) Skeels, George (Peggy) Flesner, Everett (Beverly) Flesner, Edwin (Ida) Flesner, May Flesner, Freda (Art) Edwards, LaVonne Ferris, Willis Flesner, Alvin Flesner and Marlene (Lynn) Jourdan; sister-in-law Leila Uttecht; and brother-in-law Larry Noelle.
Organist will be Kristi Leckband playing congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casketbearers will be his grandchildren, Jared Halsey, Adam Halsey, Trenton Halsey, Joshua Flesner, Lucas Flesner, Alek Flesner, Stephanie Anderson and Ben Timmerman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.