Ransom G. Roman

Ransom G. Roman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ransom G. “Rans” Roman, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. A celebration of life open house will follow at the Elkhorn Valley Museum. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military rites will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Ransom Roman died at his home in Lincoln on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

1943-2022

Rans was born in Norfolk on Sept. 20, 1943, the son of Ransom and Mary Jane (Burns) Roman Sr. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1961.

On Dec. 21, 1962, Rans married Judy Matzke in Pocatello, Idaho. They made their home in Norfolk.

Rans worked for his family’s business until branching out into real estate in his early 20s. He owned Gateway Realty, where he was an agent, broker and appraiser. He then owned his real estate appraisal business until he retired in 2020. He earned many awards and recognitions throughout his career.

Rans had a passion for history, politics and classic cars.

He loved Norfolk and his community, serving on several boards and committees, including chairman of the Madison County Republicans, as well as a member of the State Republican Central Committee. He was the treasurer for the Norfolk Sanitary District and was on the cemetery board. He was a past president of both Elkhorn Valley Museum and the Norfolk Lions Club. He served in the Nebraska National guard from 1966 to 1971.

Rans is survived by his daughters, Brooke Roman (Fred Carbo) of Lincoln and Gwynne (Bruce) Chilton of Sioux City, Iowa, and their children, Matt and Zane, and a cousin, James L. (B) Roman of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his spouse; his parents; and a sister, Jane Anne Roman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

