Randy Stark

Randy Stark

PLAINVIEW — Services for Randy L. Stark, 66, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

He died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1954-2021

Randy Lee Stark was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Plainview, the son of Harold S. and Wilma Ruby Hansen-Stark. During his childhood, Randy lived in Tilden and Bloomfield. Randy graduated from Bloomfield High School. Following graduation, Randy moved to Plainview. While in Plainview, Randy became an avid Plainview Pirate fan and was known for loving Dr. Pepper soda pop.

Life brought Randy to Beatrice, where he met the Creek brothers. They quickly grew to be bonded like family. They shared their love for Colorado vacations, grilled T-bone steaks, Husker football games and weight lifting. Randy was a very accomplished lifter in his younger years, and he critiqued the guys for their form. He always told them to go for “the max.”

He moved to Lincoln in 2010, a very fitting destination, since he followed all Cornhusker athletic teams. Randy worked with his peers at the vocational site (the VOC) delivering mail, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and enjoying many other group activities and daily fellowship.

Randy truly enjoyed bird watching, riding shotgun in the truck, listening to ‘70s songs and country music, as well as going golfing during COVID, when everything else was shut down. He was the resident “weather man” — always predicting what the clouds had in mind. He would never let Griz, his little Chihuahua buddy, go outside if the weather looked threatening. Randy always had a lazy smile and a hand shake (an elbow bump during COVID) ready for guests and friends.

He never met a stranger — he struck up conversations with anyone that looked interesting. He planted his favorite flowers — daisies — and waited for them to bloom on a daily basis, this spring. He let everyone know when it was time for a lawn mowing and followed up with strict quality control.

His greatest outings included trips to Burger King, the DQ for a strawberry milkshake and anywhere that involved old cars and license plates. He could spot an expired license plate as well or better than any cop.

Randy will be missed by all who knew him. His mischievous giggle, and his famous denim jacket were two of his distinctive characteristics, and he sure could rock them.

Randy’s ability to spot any coin laying on the ground was impressive. He had 20-20 eagle-eye vision for those.

If anyone is lucky enough to spot a coin, laying heads up in your path, it’s probably just Randy saying, “Hey you!”

Randy is survived by his brother, Raymond (Joyce) Stark of Pierce; nephews Jeff Stark of Norfolk; Justin (Dana) Stark of Syracuse and their children Gideon, Lawson and Emmett; and Josh (Darcy) Stark of Lincoln and their children, Kayd, Imogen, Preston and Maddox. He also is survived by his special care taker, Cameron Creek, and dear friend Abigail Peters of Lincoln.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Wilma Stark.

