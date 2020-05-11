NORFOLK — Services for Randy Slobodny, 61, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
GENEVA — Services for Marylu Swails, 67, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Geneva.
VERDIGRE — Services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Monday, May 11, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
Private graveside services for Chloe Reutzel, 97, of Coronado, Calif., and Norfolk will be held at a later date.
LYNCH — Private services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch.
COLERIDGE — Services for Emma Hirschman, 98, Millard, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Millard.
NORFOLK — Robert “Randy” Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.