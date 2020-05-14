Randy Slobodny

NORFOLK — It is with great sorrow that Randy L. Slobodny, 61, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Norfolk from cancer.
He was born Sept. 21, 1958, to Robert and Arla (Rahder) Slobodny in Norfolk.
Randy married the love of his life, Donna Cook, on July 3, 1980. The couple was blessed with three children, Heather, Travis and Mandy.
Randy was an independent owner and operator of his own food and snack distribution business for most of his life. He had a profound love for his spouse, children and grandchildren. Randy was the biggest Husker fan.
He leaves behind his spouse, Donna; children Heather Mielke, Travis (Jessica) Slobodny and Mandy (Chad) Board; his grandkids, Aden and Chase Mielke, Brantly and Hunter Slobodny and Cavin, Marayaha and Cason Board; a brother, Gary (Cindy) Slobodny; and several nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
