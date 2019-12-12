Randy Milligan

Randy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home near Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

1957-2019

Randy Dwayne Milligan was born May 29, 1957, in Wakefield to Wayne and Mona Faye (Kingston) Milligan. He graduated from Wayne-Carroll High School and attended Wayne State College. In the past, Randy was employed in the auto body business, maintenance at Pacific Coast Feather Co., Great Dane Trailers and, at the present time, Rezurrected Rod and Kustom in Wayne. Randy enjoyed building and restoring old cars.

Randy is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Milligan of Norfolk; a stepson, Jeff Smalley of Wayne; his siblings, Renee (Jim) Martocchio of Chicago, Richard “Rick” (Cindy) Milligan of Lincoln, John Meyer of Wayne, Joan Meyer of Lincoln and Cynthia “Cyd” Kahane of Missoula, Mont.; and many nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; his mother, Mona Faye; and his stepfather, Robert Meyer.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by Ameri…

Steven Powers

Steven Powers

NORFOLK — Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.

Randy Milligan

Randy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Amy Higginbotham

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Wordekemper

BEEMER — Services for Robert H. Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Robert Wordekemper

WEST POINT —  Services for Robert “Bob” Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Powers

NORFOLK —  Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-