Randy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home near Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
1957-2019
Randy Dwayne Milligan was born May 29, 1957, in Wakefield to Wayne and Mona Faye (Kingston) Milligan. He graduated from Wayne-Carroll High School and attended Wayne State College. In the past, Randy was employed in the auto body business, maintenance at Pacific Coast Feather Co., Great Dane Trailers and, at the present time, Rezurrected Rod and Kustom in Wayne. Randy enjoyed building and restoring old cars.
Randy is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Milligan of Norfolk; a stepson, Jeff Smalley of Wayne; his siblings, Renee (Jim) Martocchio of Chicago, Richard “Rick” (Cindy) Milligan of Lincoln, John Meyer of Wayne, Joan Meyer of Lincoln and Cynthia “Cyd” Kahane of Missoula, Mont.; and many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; his mother, Mona Faye; and his stepfather, Robert Meyer.