Randy Fahrenholz

O’NEILL — Services for Randy Fahrenholz, 59, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.

He died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home in O’Neill.

1961-2020

Randy was born on March 10, 1961, to Gerald and Alice (Frerichs) Fahrenholz in O’Neill. He attended grade school in Stuart and later graduated from Stuart High School in 1980. Upon graduation, he attended Milford to receive his associate degree in diesel mechanics.

Randy met his spouse, Jacque Koenig, in 1987 at a friend’s house, and the couple married on May 21, 1988. Together, Randy and Jacque raised three sons and a daughter.

Randy was employed at Wilbur Ellis, where he had been for the last seven to eight years, driving truck. Before that, he was employed with the State of Nebraska as a diesel mechanic for roughly 15 years before moving into their maintenance department, totaling over 33 years of employment there.

Randy really enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. He loved being outdoors, often going hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons. He took great pride in working outside on his lawn and garden. Randy could often be found out in his garage tinkering around on whatever project was asked of him. He often spent countless hours processing and scraping iron and copper.

Randy is survived by his spouse of 32 years, Jacque of O’Neill; children Kyle (Peggy) Fahrenholz of Fort Collins, Colo., Kalvin (Jenny) Fahrenholz of Chambers, Kraig Fahrenholz of Chambers and Mariah Fahrenholz and fiancé Taylan Reiser of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Kayden, Chelsea, Landon and Kinsley; his mother, Alice Fahrenholz of Atkinson; his sisters, Marsha (Rusty) Osburn of Cody, Cheryl (Mike) Rentschler of Atkinson, Linda Fahrenholz of Longmont, Colo., Nancy (Mike) Kratz of Atkinson; two brothers, Carl (Theresa) Fahrenholz and Jerry (Paulette) Fahrenholz, all of Stuart; mother-in-law Lorna Koenig of Ewing; and many other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Fahrenholz; father-in-law Leonard Koenig; a brother-in-law, David Koenig; and a nephew, Clint Koenig.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

