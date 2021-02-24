Randy Bretschneider

PIERCE — Services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Maryann Nienaber, 84, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Julene L. Ziemer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Beulah E. Knapp, 93, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Bailey N. Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Thomas A. Schrader, 78, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Neligh American Legion in Neligh. Burial will be at a later date.
