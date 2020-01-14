CREIGHTON — Services for Randy Boelter, 54, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
———
Randy R. Boelter, son of Rodney and Patricia (Elliott) Boelter, was born Aug. 24, 1965, at Creighton. He graduated from Verdigre High School and completed two years of college.
Randy lived in Kansas City for a couple years before moving to live on his grandparent’s farm near Orchard. He resided in Orchard at the time of his death.
Randy was employed at Jack’s Quickshop for many years, as well as Verdigre Livestock Market.
Randy was a social guy who loved playing cards and pool, watching NASCAR, doing puzzles and sharing a drink with his brother. He was also a math whiz. Randy’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially as his health declined.
Randy is survived by his significant other, Elizabeth Nelson; his father, Rodney Boelter; his brother, Darin (Lori) Boelter; Elizabeth’s children, Melissa (Derek) Thiele and children, Trisha Wolfe and children, and Heather Jackson (fiancé Jayme) and children; his nieces and nephews, Lisa, Larissa (Sam), Luke (Marissa) and Chance; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; his grandparents; and an uncle, James Elliott.