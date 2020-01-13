CREIGHTON — Services for Randy Boelter, 54, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
In other news
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carolyn J. Hrabanek, 79, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Services for Bridget Marr, 44, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. She died Jan. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
CREIGHTON — Services for Randy Boelter, 54, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marvin Wieseler, 92, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Sanford Hospital in Vermillion, S.D.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Strope, 88, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
WAUSA — Services for Gene Baker, 74, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Wausa United Methodist Church in Wausa. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland, S.D., at a later date.
WAUSA — Services for Verlene Gunderson, 91, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, Ame…
NIOBRARA — Services for Robert “Bob” Pischel Jr., 74, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdel.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.