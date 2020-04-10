COVID-19 Nebraska cases

NORFOLK — Private services for Randy A. Barritt, 60, Norfolk, will be Saturday, April 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1959-2020

Randy died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Norfolk surrounded by his wife and children.

Randy Barritt was born on Oct. 5, 1959, to Ronald and Virginia Barritt in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.

On Sept. 10, 1977, Randy was united in marriage to Connie Zobel. They were blessed with two children: Bill and Cortney.

Randy began working for Classen Manufacturing before working at Goodyear (now Continental ContiTech) for 40 years.

Randy enjoyed spending time at his river property with his family and friends. He spent a lot of time fishing, hunting and goofing around with his grandkids while enjoying the great outdoors. He always made sure the birds and squirrels were well fed.

Randy is survived by his spouse, Connie; a son, Bill Barritt and spouse Sara of Norfolk; a daughter, Cortney Higuera and spouse Javier of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Coleson, Morgan, Destiney, Santiago, Ayanna, Javier; and his sisters, Pam (Lee) Classen and Patty Lopez. He also is survived by his parents; mother-in-law Darlene Zobel; his spouse’s sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray; and his father-in-law, Harland Zobel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Randy’s guestbook.

