Randall Wilken

NORFOLK — Services for Randall R. “Randy” Wilken, 59, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Randall Wilken died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1963-2023

Randall Ray “Randy,” son of Ray and Barbara (Stone) Wilken, was born on Nov. 26, 1963, in Norfolk and went to meet his Creator and entered into his Heavenly Home on April 2, 2023, at the age of 59 years, 4 months and 7 days. He attended school in Battle Creek, where he graduated in 1982 and where he played football, track and field and played percussion in the school band.

After graduation, Randy went into the U.S. Air Force and served from June 2, 1983, to Oct. 1, 1987. He was stationed in Minot, N.D., and overseas in Greece.

In 2003, Randy married the love of his life, Jeanie. They would have celebrated their 20th anniversary in December. The marriage blessed Randy and Jeanie with a blended family of seven children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Randy was employed by Tyson Foods in Madison for many years. Randy enjoyed sports, especially watching the Denver Broncos, golfing, and spending time with family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Randy and his family enjoyed frequent vacations to Colorado. Randy commonly put others ahead of himself, caring for his parents and anyone that he befriended.

Survivors include his spouse, Jeanie, and children Nicole and spouse Jake, Shama and spouse Dually, Joshua and spouse Serena, Chad and spouse Nicole, Heather and fiancé Wyatt, Jordan and Jaelynn; his parents, Ray and Barb of Battle Creek; grandchildren Kaitlynn, Kadence, McKenna, Khloe, Karleigh, Sylus, Landon, Brynn, Bella, Skyler, Summer, Jojo, Tyler, Jonathan, Capri and Cora; great-grandchildren Braylynn, Hudson and Walker; Randy’s brother, David, Chuck and spouse Cindy; his sister, Linda and spouse Ira, longtime friend Karl, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dick Erickson, and niece Brandi Wilken.

The organist will be Anne Marie Hess. Casketbearers will be Joshua Hensley, Jake Dingess, Chad Chapek, Dually Shelley and Wyatt Jensen. A funeral luncheon will precede the burial. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

