Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran School.
1965-2023
Randall Jay Volquardsen was given life by his creator and was born on Oct. 22, 1965, the child of Bernard and Iola (Merritt) Volquardsen. Randy became a child of God and was baptized on June 13, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He publicly confessed that gift of faith through the work of the Holy Spirit and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church on March 30, 1980. He then began to receive the precious gift of forgiveness in the Lord’s supper.
Randy attended St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek through eighth grade and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1984. Randy enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard and served until 1987. Randy worked various construction jobs and found a love of building things. He later owned and operated Randy’s Construction in Battle Creek. He later moved to Columbus and worked for Service Master and Bomgaars until his death.
Randy met Vickie (Stoural) Philpott in the fall of 1989 and, on Feb. 14, 2002, the couple were married. Through this marriage, Randy gained two stepsons, Troy (Nikki) Philpott of Meadow Grove and Aaron (Rawley) Philpott of Manhattan, Kan. The couple resided in Battle Creek until they divorced in 2008.
Randy loved people and the outdoors hunting, trapping and fishing most of his life. He was also a diehard Husker fan. He loved working with his hands and building things. As child, he was always taking things apart to see how they worked. Randy wrote many poems and short stories focusing on his faith and his walk with the Lord and life in general. Randy’s fun personality gained him many friends through his lifetime.
Survivors include his children; his siblings, Pat (Bob) Aughe of Cannon Falls, Minn., Pete (Denise) Volquardsen of Norfolk, Brenda (Tony) Smith of Norfolk, Ilene (Mike) Jansen of Pickstown, S.D., Sharon (Paul) Hrbanek of Battle Creek, Diane (Kevin) Stoural of Battle Creek, Janet Ernst of Battle Creek, Martin (Carrie) Volquardsen of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ben and Charles; and a sister, Lynette.
Cards of sympathy can be sent to St. John Lutheran Church in care of Diane, P.O. Box 87, Battle Creek, NE 68715.