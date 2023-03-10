 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randall Volquardsen

Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran School.

1965-2023

Randall Jay Volquardsen was given life by his creator and was born on Oct. 22, 1965, the child of Bernard and Iola (Merritt) Volquardsen. Randy became a child of God and was baptized on June 13, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He publicly confessed that gift of faith through the work of the Holy Spirit and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church on March 30, 1980. He then began to receive the precious gift of forgiveness in the Lord’s supper.

Randy attended St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek through eighth grade and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1984. Randy enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard and served until 1987. Randy worked various construction jobs and found a love of building things. He later owned and operated Randy’s Construction in Battle Creek. He later moved to Columbus and worked for Service Master and Bomgaars until his death.

Randy met Vickie (Stoural) Philpott in the fall of 1989 and, on Feb. 14, 2002, the couple were married. Through this marriage, Randy gained two stepsons, Troy (Nikki) Philpott of Meadow Grove and Aaron (Rawley) Philpott of Manhattan, Kan. The couple resided in Battle Creek until they divorced in 2008.

Randy loved people and the outdoors hunting, trapping and fishing most of his life. He was also a diehard Husker fan. He loved working with his hands and building things. As child, he was always taking things apart to see how they worked. Randy wrote many poems and short stories focusing on his faith and his walk with the Lord and life in general. Randy’s fun personality gained him many friends through his lifetime.

Survivors include his children; his siblings, Pat (Bob) Aughe of Cannon Falls, Minn., Pete (Denise) Volquardsen of Norfolk, Brenda (Tony) Smith of Norfolk, Ilene (Mike) Jansen of Pickstown, S.D., Sharon (Paul) Hrbanek of Battle Creek, Diane (Kevin) Stoural of Battle Creek, Janet Ernst of Battle Creek, Martin (Carrie) Volquardsen of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ben and Charles; and a sister, Lynette.

Cards of sympathy can be sent to St. John Lutheran Church in care of Diane, P.O. Box 87, Battle Creek, NE 68715.

In other news

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lawrence Reese

Lawrence Reese

STANTON — Services for Lawrence L. “Butch” Reese, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebras…

Marcia Redler

Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Lois Brenneman

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Randall Volquardsen

Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.

Irma O’Neal

Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Frank Meyer

Frank Meyer

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

William Kleinschmit

William Kleinschmit

BOW VALLEY — William “Bill” Kleinschmit, 79, Hartington, died Monday, March 6, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Christopher Mendez

Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara