Randall Rader

ORCHARD — Private inurnment for Randall “Randy” L. Rader, 62, Denver, Colo., formerly of Royal, will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.
He died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
1957-2019
Randall Lee “Randy” Rader, son of Bob and Patty (Rodgers) Rader was born May 28, 1957, at Plainview. He was a 1975 graduate of Orchard High School and then went on to further his education at Kearney State College. He worked in Omaha for a number of years then moved to Denver 20 years ago to work at Tagawa’s greenhouse and for the past nine years at a Walmart store there.
He took great joy in caring for his many plants and flowers and family of pets, especially a Golden Retriever, “Chance,” a puppy that had only three paws he rescued from a dumpster.
He leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Patty Rader-Eucker of Norfolk; a brother, Lynn (Michelle) Rader of Royal; three sisters, Cindy (Lee) Ickes, Roxanne (Bob) Kraft of Royal and Liane (Jason) Van’t Hull of Harrisburg, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents and his precious dog, Chance.
No one was a stranger to him. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.