Randall Dubbel

Private memorial services for Randall W. Dubbel, 81, Kempner, Texas, formerly of Stanton, will be at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
He died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lampasas, Texas.
NORFOLK — Services for Randall Armstrong, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence in Omaha.
ELGIN — Services for Nifo Lilii, 82, Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Elgin.
WAYNE — Services for Earlyne R. Murray, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Memorial services for Judy Dankert, 73, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Will Fuchtman, 71, Norfolk, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Eugene A. “Gene” Cosgrove, 78, Long Pine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery at Bassett. Memorial services will be at a later date.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Clarence Tichota, 81, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
