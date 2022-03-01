 Skip to main content
HASTINGS — Services for Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, Hastings, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. John Mueller will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent with the Rev. Spenser Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7 p.m. and will resume an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Randall Coslor died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools or Sandy Creek Booster Club.

1948-2022

Randy was born near Sargent on March 22, 1948, to Gerald and Dorothy (McGregor) Coslor. He was raised on the family farm in the West Union community, 7 miles west of Sargent. Randy attended school through sixth grade at West Union Elementary School with siblings and friends in the area. He attended seventh and eighth grades at Sargent Public School, followed by high school at Sargent High School, graduating in 1966.

Randy entered the U.S. Army in 1968 with service in Vietnam for a year, earning various service awards and a rank of SP5. In Vietnam, he served with the 124th Signal Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. He was proud of his military service with later participation in the Disabled Veterans of America and the American Legion serving various posts in each.

Following discharge from the Army, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three years. Randy later farmed in the Taylor and Sargent communities until 1985. Randy received his bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University and went on to be a chemical dependency counselor for over 20 years prior to his retirement.

Randy completed treatment for alcoholism in 1986 at the Veterans Administration Hospital and was proud to have maintained sobriety up until his death. He truly enjoyed participation in Alcoholics Anonymous during his sobriety.

Randy was married to Carol Britton, having two daughters, Sara and Kim. He and Carol later divorced.

Randy was an avid fan of all sports, especially enjoying Husker football and volleyball. He loved fishing with his grandsons, golfing and hunting. His favorite enjoyment and pride came from watching his daughters, grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and his great-granddaughter participate and develop in their sports and other school activities.

Randy enjoyed attending car shows and spent as much time as possible in his garage building his own street rod, a 1936 Plymouth. He always enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Chad, on the farm operating Chad’s modern John Deere equipment.

Randy was a member of the Methodist Church.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Marie; brothers Jerry and George; sister-in-law Ann Coslor; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Pogue.

Survivors include daughters Sara (Chad) Dane of Clay Center and Kim Coslor of Hastings; grandchildren Paige Coslor, Jack Watts, Alex Watts and Sam Watts; stepgrandchildren Molly Dane, Makenzie Dane, Jake Dane and Sophie Dane; a great-granddaughter, Mia Hoffa; siblings and spouses, Don and Teri Coslor of Sargent, Diana and Danny Gibbens of Comstock and Carmen Pogue of Olathe, Kan.; and many nephews, nieces and friends.

The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Randy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Fellowship at the Sargent United Methodist Church wil follow the burial.

