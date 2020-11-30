WEST POINT — Services for Randall Bogseth, 92, of West Point will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilli Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery in rural Oakland.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Masks will be required for attendance at the visitation and the funeral.
He died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Randall Stuart Bogseth was born on July 2, 1928, in Ericson to Axell and Ellen (Baker) Bogseth. Randall graduated from Ewing High School in 1946.
On Dec. 16, 1946, he was united in marriage to Mary L. Real in Belleville, Kan. The couple spent the first five years of marriage on a ranch near Ewing. They moved to Lincoln and farmed until settling on a farm east of West Point on the Cuming/Burt County line in 1955. Randall farmed and also worked as a U.S.D.A. meat inspector. After retiring, he worked for the Cuming County Roads Department and developed real estate.
Randall was a member of Trinity Church in West Point and had served as a trustee and was a hospice volunteer for a number of years. He enjoyed bowling, reading and traveling on day trips with Mary back to the Sandhills.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda and Darwin Peterson of Oakland and family Kristie and Tom Randel (children Sydney and Gabe) and David Peterson (son Evan); a daughter, Jo Ellyn and Monte Reimers of Okemos, Mich., and family Jennifer and Gary Johnson (children Kacey and Jack) and Jessica Reimers; a son, Greg and Julie Bogseth of North Bend and family Heidi and Tyler Smith (children Hunter, Mitchell and Gracie), Courtney and Colin Perry (children Olivia and Madelyn), Jackie and Curt Von Seggern (children Saylor and Drake); a son, Clark and Kathy Bogseth of Omaha and family Michael and Sarah Bogseth (children Bryson, Cassie and Ethan), Jenna and Cole Tibke (children Kendyll, Kamilla, Knox and Kash), Timothy Bogseth and Matthew Bogseth; and a son, Barry and Shelley Bogseth of Overland Park, Kan., and family Lauryn and Nick Goeden, Londyn Bogseth.
Randall was preceded in death by his father, Axell Bogseth; his mother, Ellen and John Summerer; his spouse, Mary Bogseth on April 17, 2015; a stillborn daughter, Diane; a grandson, Judd Bogseth; stepbrothers Bob Summerer and Carroll Summerer; and a stepsister, Joyce Harkins.
The service will be livestreamed with the link posted later.