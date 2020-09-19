Randall Armstrong

NORFOLK — Service for Randall L. “Randy” Armstrong, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Larry Carr officiating. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
He died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence in Omaha.
———
Randy was born Dec. 20, 1951, to Bill and Helen Armstrong in rural Norfolk. He was the oldest of four children, with brother Jim of Michigan, brother Steve of Iowa and sister Jan of Missouri. Randy may have moved to the city in adulthood but the farm never left him. He loved the country atmosphere and people and he was well known for his love of old farm tractors having restored some himself and participated in many parades, etc.
He was president of the Cornhusker Two-cylinder Club of Northeast Nebraska. He was involved with his father in the dairy equipment business but later went to college for electronic technology and worked in the office equipment service area for 17 years. He went to Army basic training in 1970 and was in the Army Reserves for two years. Then he was activated and was in Germany from 1972 to 1974.
He married Jayne Lafrenz of Creighton in 1977 and from the marriage four children were born; Rhiannon, Shauna, Landon and Andria. They divorced in 1997. He got his private pilot’s license and later learned to country dance and enjoyed that a lot. He had a terrible heart attack in 1991, which he survived but had many consequences from that over the coming years.
In 1998, he moved to Omaha and went to Creighton University for software development and then worked for West Teleservices. In 2007, he met and married the love of his life, Brenda Cope of Porterville, Calif. They lived there until she very unexpectedly passed away in late 2010. He then moved back to Omaha in 2011 and enjoyed being around his adult children and his seven grandchildren, who all live in Omaha or Lincoln.
Randy always believed in the Christian faith but it took on a very strong meaning with him in his late 20s. Over the subsequent years, despite taking a few detours down a wrong road, his faith grew and he developed a strong desire to learn bible prophecy and how it relates to where we are today.
He shared his faith with many people and exhibited a real excitement for his eternal destiny in the blissfulness of heaven with many family and other loved ones and looking forward to seeing his wife, Brenda, again. He loved Jesus with all his heart and wanted others to discover the truth and develop that same strong love so that they too might experience everlasting joy.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.