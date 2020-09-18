Randall Armstrong

NORFOLK — Services for Randall L. “Randy” Armstrong, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Carr will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFw Post 1644 of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
He died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home in Omaha.