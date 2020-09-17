NORFOLK — Services for Randall Armstrong, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence in Omaha.
ELGIN — Services for Nifo Lilii, 82, Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Elgin.
WAYNE — Services for Earlyne R. Murray, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Memorial services for Judy Dankert, 73, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
Private memorial services for Randall W. Dubbel, 81, Kempner, Texas, formerly of Stanton, will be at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Will Fuchtman, 71, Norfolk, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Eugene A. “Gene” Cosgrove, 78, Long Pine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery at Bassett. Memorial services will be at a later date.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Clarence Tichota, 81, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln.