Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Ralph Reiser died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a short illness.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1952-2022

Ralph Eugene Reiser was born Feb. 25, 1952, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Lynch to parents Edward F. Reiser and Georgia I. (Rockford) Reiser-Dopheide of rural Butte.

Ralph grew up on the family farm with three siblings; Larry, Phyllis and Virgil. Ralph attended the Catholic Parochial School for his early years and later finished his schooling at Butte Public School, graduating with the class of 1970.

He played both football and basketball while in high school. After graduation, Ralph entered the workforce and had many different jobs which took him many places throughout Nebraska and a few surrounding states.

Ralph was married to Cecilia Ogg in 1975, and they welcomed a son, Arthur Reiser, in 1976. Later Ralph remarried and had a son, Kody. For the last 25 years, Ralph and longtime friend, Margaret Lucille Strope, have made their home in Orchard.

Ralph was a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed watching the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends and liked to end the day with a cold beer. He also enjoyed picking grapes and making homemade wine with his friend, Bill, at Orchard.

Ralph loved country music, especially from the ’50s, ’60s and early ’70s; and he loved to sing if there was karaoke. Most recently, he sang several songs at the Reiser family reunion held earlier this year in Butte.

Pallbearers for Ralph’s funeral will be Bill Golter, Marvin Reiser, Mark Juhlin, Chris Downey and Troy and Brett Gebhardt.

Ralph is survived by his mother, Georgia Reiser-Dopheide of the Butte Senior Living facility; his sons, Arthur and Kody; longtime friend,Margaret Lucille Strope of Orchard; brother Larry Reiser and spouse Lisa of Beaver City; former brother-in-law Duane Gebhardt and spouse Pam of Fremont; brother Virgil Reiser and spouse Karen of Butte; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Edward Reiser; his sister, Phyllis Jean Gebhardt; and niece Abby Reiser.

