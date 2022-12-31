CREIGHTON — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ralph Reiser died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HADAR — A celebration of life for Tamblyn “Tami” (Detlefsen) Werner, 61, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Hadar Community Building, 202 S. Third Ave., in Hadar.
NIOBRARA — Karen Hudson, 72, Niobrara, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.
HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Cautrell, 76, Magnet, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joan Cautrell died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
TILDEN — Robert Shenshew of Oakdale sadly passed away with a sudden illness on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 72, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
LEIGH — Services for Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rodney Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.