Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals will
be near the South Dakota border.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Ralph Reiser

CREIGHTON — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ralph Reiser died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tamblyn Werner

Tamblyn Werner

HADAR — A celebration of life for Tamblyn “Tami” (Detlefsen) Werner, 61, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Hadar Community Building, 202 S. Third Ave., in Hadar.

Karen Hudson

Karen Hudson

NIOBRARA — Karen Hudson, 72, Niobrara, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.

Joan Cautrell

Joan Cautrell

HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Cautrell, 76, Magnet, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joan Cautrell died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Robert Shenshew

Robert Shenshew

TILDEN — Robert Shenshew of Oakdale sadly passed away with a sudden illness on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 72, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Kevin Blum

Kevin Blum

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Calvin Dietrich

Calvin Dietrich

LEIGH — Services for Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rodney Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Audrey Grevson

Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.

Ellen Curtis

Ellen Curtis

NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

