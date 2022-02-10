NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Ralph Goetsch died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point Assisted Living in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.