NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Marines.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Ralph Buss died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2023
Ralph was born on June 29, 1930, on a farm near Pierce to Louie and Emma (Kieckhafer) Buss. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Ralph was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from April 4, 1952, to March 25, 1954, serving in Korea for a year. He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and VFW.
After serving in the U.S. Marines, Ralph moved back, where he met Carolyn Howell. They were married on Nov. 13, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. After marriage, they lived in Plainview, raising their four children.
Ralph was a businessman in Plainview for his entire career. He was part business owner of Buss Farm Service in Plainview for 25 years, and then started True Value Farm and Home Center in Plainview in 1980, retiring in 1990.
Ralph served on the finance board and was a trustee at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview for many years. He and Carolyn moved to Norfolk in 1993.
Ralph enjoyed dancing, listening to country music and keeping busy around the house. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his children, Connie (Don) Bass of Friendswood, Texas, Sharon Buss of Lincoln, Gordon (Dana) Buss of Wichita, Kan., and Ron (Susie) Buss of Norfolk; grandchildren Garrett Buss of Papillion, Heather Buss of Lincoln, Leah (Brandon) Yost of Grand Island and Daphne Buss of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorinda Pahl of Plainview; and neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn Buss; parents Louie and Emma; brothers Elmer, Gerhardt and Lawrence; sister Renata Krohn; brothers-in-law Jim Pahl and Harold Krohn; sisters-in-law Marlene Buss, Margaret Buss and Jane Buss; and nephew Roger Buss.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.