NORFOLK — Services for Rafael Flores Alonso, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
1962-2021
Rafael was born July 4, 1962, in Mexico to Guadalupe Flores and Maria Alonso. He enjoyed working on the farm.
He is survived by eight siblings and sister-in-law, Maria Mendez, and 33 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorials will be directed to the family for future designation.