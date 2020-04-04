Raeleen Junck

McLEAN— Raeleen K. Junck, 62, Randolph, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence in Randolph.
Due to current healthcare precautions, there will be private graveside services for her at Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
———
Raeleen Kay was born on Nov. 2, 1957, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Raymond and Eileen (Wakeley) McFarland. She attended school in Randolph and Hartington.
Raeleen married David Lee Junck on Nov. 9, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. She helped David on the farm and raised four children: Kristy, Jeremy, Brandy and Stacy. Her most precious jobs were being a farm wife and mother.
Raeleen also held various jobs, most recently in the bakery at Jim’s Food Center in Randolph.
Raeleen is survived by her spouse, David of Randolph; four children and spouses, Kristy (Cory) Bermel of Randolph, Jeremy (Becky) Junck of Bellwood, Brandy (Chad) Winkelbauer of Randolph and Stacy (Bradley) Winkelbauer of Brewster; 14 grandchildren; four siblings, Gary (Barbara) McFarland of Sandy, Ore., Dennis (Becky) McFarland of Norfolk and Joy (Jerry) Winkelbauer of Randolph; a sister-in-law, Marietta McFarland of Crofton; many nieces and nephews; her parents-in-law, Charles Jr. (Lila) Junck of Randolph; her in-laws, Daryl (Annette) Junck of Laurel, Richard (Peggy) Junck of Randolph and Dorothy (Greg) Thelen of Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eileen McFarland; a brother, Eldon McFarland; and a sister-in-law, Susan McFarland.