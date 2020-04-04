Raeleen Junck

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

McLEAN— Raeleen K. Junck, 62, Randolph, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence in Randolph.

Due to current healthcare precautions, there will be private graveside services for her at Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

———

Raeleen Kay was born on Nov. 2, 1957, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Raymond and Eileen (Wakeley) McFarland. She attended school in Randolph and Hartington.

Raeleen married David Lee Junck on Nov. 9, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. She helped David on the farm and raised four children: Kristy, Jeremy, Brandy and Stacy. Her most precious jobs were being a farm wife and mother.

Raeleen also held various jobs, most recently in the bakery at Jim’s Food Center in Randolph.

Raeleen is survived by her spouse, David of Randolph; four children and spouses, Kristy (Cory) Bermel of Randolph, Jeremy (Becky) Junck of Bellwood, Brandy (Chad) Winkelbauer of Randolph and Stacy (Bradley) Winkelbauer of Brewster; 14 grandchildren; four siblings, Gary (Barbara) McFarland of Sandy, Ore., Dennis (Becky) McFarland of Norfolk and Joy (Jerry) Winkelbauer of Randolph; a sister-in-law, Marietta McFarland of Crofton; many nieces and nephews; her parents-in-law, Charles Jr. (Lila) Junck of Randolph; her in-laws, Daryl (Annette) Junck of Laurel, Richard (Peggy) Junck of Randolph and Dorothy (Greg) Thelen of Randolph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eileen McFarland; a brother, Eldon McFarland; and a sister-in-law, Susan McFarland.

Bruce Uhing

HARTINGTON — Bruce G. Uhing, 46, Crofton; formerly of Hartington, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.

Gordon Wiebelhaus

CROFTON — Services for Gordon Wiebelhaus of Crofton are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence under hospice care.

LaVaughn Boldt

LaVaughn Boldt

NORFOLK — LaVaughn A. Boldt, 87, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joyce Gansebom

Joyce Gansebom

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Helen Bartlett

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Helen E. (DeVall) Bartlett, 78, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Derek Niewohner

Derek Niewohner

ALBION — Private services for Derek J. Niewohner, 27, Albion, will be attended by his family and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene M. Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Larry Willers

WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Larry L. Willers, 78, rural Wayne, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

