Rachele Pospisil

PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Rachele Pospisil died unexpectedly on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from complications of surgery.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of arrangements.

1961-2023

Rachele L. Pospisil was born to Lewis and Hilda (Vyhlidal) Pospisil on July 14, 1961. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1979. She received an associate degree from Northeast Tech in 1980. Rachele was employed at Cable One in Norfolk, The Boys & Girls Home in Norfolk and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Madison.

She was currently employed at the Madison County Veterans Service Office in Norfolk. She was a part-time dispatcher for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, deciding to retire to spend more time with her family.

Rachele was involved in CCD and the Pierce High Alumni Association, serving as treasurer for over 25 years. She received the Pierce High Alumni Association Hall of Fame Award in 2008.

Rachele received an Outstanding Law Enforcement and Volunteer Award in June 2008. Rachele was a volunteer for MADD. She was very involved in her church and was involved with Bible study and Sunday school.

Rachele was instrumental in raising her four nieces and nephews and was a mom to all of them and lived her life to ensure that she gave them unconditional love. She celebrated their successes, supported them through their challenges and watched proudly as they grew into adults with families of their own, whom she also deeply loved. Her greatest joy in life was being there for her family.

Rachele’s life was a life full of love, not only for her family, in whom she found a full life, but she was also a friend to so many in the community. She loved fiercely and would often be the first to step up and help anyone whenever she could.

Rachele was survived by nieces and nephews who were like her very own children, Jessica Pospisil-Holliday and spouse Mindy of Des Moines, Iowa, Patti Pospisil of Pierce, John and Adrienne Pospisil of Humphrey and Ryan and Felicia Pospisil of Norfolk; her brother, Robert of Norfolk and sister Rhonda (James) Rowley of Pierce; many nieces and nephews: Kailyn, Kaygen, Kenley, Layton, Carson, Mason, Avery, Patrick, Pamela and Benjamin. She also leaves to mourn Gerald and Pam Krienert, her honorary brother and sister-in-law, and their children, Adam, Megan, Tracy and Jacob.

She was preceded by her parents, Lewis and Hilda; sister Rebecca Krienert; and nephew Dylan Pospisil.

Music will be provided by Jordan Miller and Hannah Cmeyla. Pallbearers will be Patrick Rowley, Pamela Rowley, Benjamin Rowley, Adam Krienert, Megan Jorgensen, Traci Stech and Jacob Krienert. In lieu of flowers, memorials designated to family choice are preferred. Please dress in bright and vibrant colors to the service, as Shelly was such a bright person and loved color so much.

“Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in heaven.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

