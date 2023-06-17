PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Rachele Pospisil died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for William “Bill” Huwaldt, 87, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
HARTINGTON — Services for Linus A. Lammers, 97, of Hartington are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Carla M. Kuenzi, 85, of Norfolk died on Monday, June 12, 2023. No services or funeral are planned.
FREMONT — Services for Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
OSMOND — Service for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Graveside services for John A. Geary, 43, of Wayne will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Inman Cemetery in Inman.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry Strate, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Spring Branch Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Doug Collins officiating.
