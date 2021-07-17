NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 20, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview.
CLEARWATER — Private graveside services for Harlan G. Haake, 82, Clearwater, will be at the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Susan M. “Sue” Schommer, 55, Uehling, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Baptist Cemetery located 1.5 miles south of Uehling on Highway 77.
NORFOLK — Services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Lake Andes, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Visitation for JoAnn Zohner, 61, rural Norfolk, will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Branson, Mo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with military rites.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebras…