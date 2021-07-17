You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

R. Elaine Chapman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Tags

In other news

R. Elaine Chapman

R. Elaine Chapman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Delores Nelson

Delores Nelson

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 20, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Harlan Haake

Harlan Haake

CLEARWATER — Private graveside services for Harlan G. Haake, 82, Clearwater, will be at the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home.

Susan Schommer

Susan Schommer

FREMONT — Memorial services for Susan M. “Sue” Schommer, 55, Uehling, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Baptist Cemetery located 1.5 miles south of Uehling on Highway 77.

Leonard Schinck

Leonard Schinck

NORFOLK — Services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Lake Andes, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

David Wragge

David Wragge

BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

JoAnn Zohner

JoAnn Zohner

BATTLE CREEK — Visitation for JoAnn Zohner, 61, rural Norfolk, will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Battle Creek.

Steven Schumacher

Steven Schumacher

WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Branson, Mo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with military rites.

Duane Hansen

Duane Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebras…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara