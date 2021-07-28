NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
1944-2021
The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Elaine was born on June 7, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Weldon and Ruth E. (Traver) Havens. She graduated from high school in Anchorage, Alaska.
Elaine married Keith H. Chapman on March 21, 1964, at Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna, Tenn.
After marriage, Elaine and Keith lived in Pierce, Madison and Stanton counties. Elaine worked at Hesteds Department Store. She also did floral arrangements out of her house (40th and Plum Floral and Craft Shop) for weddings and other events. She belonged to the Iris Club, was a master gardener, and she enjoyed doing many crafts and gardening.
Survivors include two sons, Brett (Shirley) Chapman of Papillion and James (Brianna) Chapman of Coolidge, Ariz.; grandchildren Jade, Sean, Jessica and Gary; two great-grandchildren, Leon and Danni Mae; brother Steven (Debbie) Havens of Cedar Park, Texas; brother Joe (Elvie) Havens of Warner Robbins, Ga.; sister Susan (Jeff) Garrett of Newalla, Okla.; sisters Mary (Kenny) Jones of Pottsboro, Texas, and Lisa Girdlestone of San Diego, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Keith in 2015; her parents, Weldon and Ruth; and her brother, Rodney Havens.
