Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

R. Elaine Chapman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

1944-2021

The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Elaine was born on June 7, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Weldon and Ruth E. (Traver) Havens. She graduated from high school in Anchorage, Alaska.

Elaine married Keith H. Chapman on March 21, 1964, at Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna, Tenn.

After marriage, Elaine and Keith lived in Pierce, Madison and Stanton counties. Elaine worked at Hesteds Department Store. She also did floral arrangements out of her house (40th and Plum Floral and Craft Shop) for weddings and other events. She belonged to the Iris Club, was a master gardener, and she enjoyed doing many crafts and gardening.

Survivors include two sons, Brett (Shirley) Chapman of Papillion and James (Brianna) Chapman of Coolidge, Ariz.; grandchildren Jade, Sean, Jessica and Gary; two great-grandchildren, Leon and Danni Mae; brother Steven (Debbie) Havens of Cedar Park, Texas; brother Joe (Elvie) Havens of Warner Robbins, Ga.; sister Susan (Jeff) Garrett of Newalla, Okla.; sisters Mary (Kenny) Jones of Pottsboro, Texas, and Lisa Girdlestone of San Diego, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Keith in 2015; her parents, Weldon and Ruth; and her brother, Rodney Havens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

